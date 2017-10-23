Zwei: The Ilvard Insurrection Launches October 31 - News

XSEED Games announced Zwei: The Ilvard Insurrection will launch for Windows PC via Steam, GOG, and the Humble Store on October 31 for $29.99 / €29.99 / £24.99. At launch it will be 10 percent off.

Originally released for PC in Japan in 2008 as Zwei II Plus, Zwei: The Ilvard Insurrection brings the cult classic into the modern HD era with visual improvements and, for the first time, a full English localization complete with over 2000 never-before-voiced lines to bring the game’s strange and eclectic characters to life. Zwei: The Ilvard Insurrection is a charmingly presented action RPG featuring a unique food-based experience system, a colorful cast of characters, and a quirky, standalone narrative. When the haughty vampire princess Alwen du Moonbria saves the life of brash, treasure-hunting pilot Ragna Valentine by binding him to her service through a blood contract, the unlikely duo must set off to recover Alwen’s stolen magic and her ancestral castle. Players take control of the dual protagonists throughout their adventures, using Ragna’s physical prowess and weapons alongside Alwen’s mastery of magic to discover the combinations that best fit their playstyle and the obstacles they must overcome. The game’s real-time combat is tied to a leveling process that allows players to choose when to apply experience through a unique food-based experience system. Rather than earning experience after combat, experience is gained by eating a variety of foods, which also serve as the game’s primary source of healing. And if players wait to chow down, they can combine their food into far superior culinary delights that grant significantly more experience! This means that players can tailor the challenge presented by their enemies through a steady diet, either by eating everything that crosses their path or by saving up for a greater gain in the future! A wide variety of pets can fight alongside players, too, helping take down some of the massive bosses encountered on this lengthy adventure through the land of Ilvard. Fans of vampires, treasure-hunting, fairies, ninjas, luchadores, cat-people, vintage airplanes, magic castles, robots, chickens that lay bombs, chain-smoking nuns, and more will find lots to love with Zwei: The Ilvard Insurrection!

