13 Xbox Backward Compatible Games for Xbox One Revealed, Available October 24 - News

/ 682 Views

by, posted 16 hours ago

Microsoft has announced the first 13 original Xbox games that will be playable on the Xbox One via backward compatible.

The games will be available to play starting tomorrow, October 24. All titles have been enhanced with 1080p, improved frame rates and faster loading times.

View some preview trailer below:

Here is the complete list of games:

Black (Electronic Arts)

BloodRayne 2 (Majesco Entertainment)

Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge (Microsoft)

Dead to Rights (Bandai Namco)

Fuzion Frenzy (Microsoft)

Grabbed by the Ghoulies (Microsoft)

Ninja Gaiden Black (Koei Tecmo)

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (Ubisoft)

Psychonauts (Double Fine Productions)

Red Faction II (THQ Nordic)

Sid Meier’s Pirates! (2K Games)

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (Electronic Arts)

The King of Fighters Neowave (SNK)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles