Dragon Ball FighterZ Launches January 26 in the West

Bandai Namco announced Dragon Ball FighterZ will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam on January 26, 2018 in North America and Europe.

Two digital special editions of Dragon Ball FighterZ were announced. Here are the details:

FighterZ Edition ($94.99) A download of the game

FighterZ Pass – Eight new characters, including their respective stamps, set of alternative colors, and Lobby Avatars Ultimate Edition ($109.99) A download of the game

FighterZ Pass – Eight new characters, including their respective stamps, set of alternative colors, and Lobby Avatars

Anime Music Pack – 11 songs from the anime

Commentator Voice Pack

Digital pre-orders for Dragon Ball FighterZ include:

Early access to the open beta

Early unlocks for playable characters SSGSS Goku and SSGSS Vegeta

SSGSS Goku and SSGSS Vegeta Lobby characters

Girls Stamp Pack featuring Android 21, Android 18, and Bulma

The collector’s edition of Dragon Ball FighterZ will be available for $139.99. It includes:

A copy of the game

CollectorZ box

Exclusive SteelBook

7-inch Goku statue with exclusive “Manga Dimension” coloring

Three art boards

Here is an overview of the game:

Fights are all about strategy. And fights in Dragon Ball FighterZ are becoming more and more strategical with the arrival of the two new heavyweight fighters, Nappa and Captain Ginyu. Captain Ginyu is quite powerful as players can exchange him with their opponent character until the end of the fight. Nappa is a heavy type character using the Saibamen to attack the enemy. Using the Saibamen in a good way could help a lot to gain time to charge energy or prepare a combo. Story Mode will also surprise and delight all the fans with the LINK System allowing them to embody different characters, share their minds and even discuss with them while they live in the same body! Surprises are not finished yet. Composed of 3 different parts, the story mode will allow players to experience 3 different perspectives each offering different details and secrets about the whole story. Players will first play the Super Warriors Arc in the perspective of the Saiyans, then the Super Villain Arc in the perspective of the enemies and finally the Android Arc in the perspective of the Androids. By taking part in different fighting combinations included in these 3 chapters, players will be able to level up their characters and get a full understanding of the amazing Dragon Ball FighterZ scenario! The story mode map will also surprise everyone by becoming a new place for a tactical move as players will have different options for their next destination. This strategical choice will have an impact on fighting abilities in future fights! Last but not least, more details about the online mode are also revealed! The online mode with interconnected match-making will be the perfect place to test players’ skills. In the Circle Match mode, up to 8 players can enter into the room to fight against each other where up to 4 fights can happen at the same time. The World Match mode will allow players to choose between a casual and a ranked match.

Dragon Ball FighterZ will launch in Japan on February 1.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012.

