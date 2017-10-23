Animal Crossing Mobile Nintendo Direct Set for October 24 - News

Nintendo announced it will host a Nintendo Direct focused on the upcoming Animal Crossing smartphone title on October 24 at 8pm PT / 11pm ET.

There will not be any information on Animal Crossing for the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo 3DS. You’ll be able to watch it at the following links: North America

Europe

Japan

