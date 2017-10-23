Shin Megami Tensei V Coming to Switch

by William D'Angelo, posted 18 hours ago / 730 Views

Atlus has announced Shin Megami Tensei V for the Nintendo Switch. 

View the teaser trailer below:

 A release date was not announced.

4 Comments

Green098
Green098 (17 hours ago)

I think this has a good chance to be the best selling mainline Shin Megami Tensei game, especially since it's the first HD title.

Goodnightmoon
Goodnightmoon (17 hours ago)

Yass!

roadkillers
roadkillers (17 hours ago)

So this isn't Persona? I'm confused, someone inform me the difference between Shin Megami Tensei Persona and Shin Megami Tensei.

b00moscone
b00moscone (17 hours ago)

Both share a similar battle system and concept of enemies, but i believe Shin Megami Tensei typically takes place in a more apocalyptic world, while Persona is based more on a real-world setting. Correct me if i'm wrong though.

Flilix
Flilix (17 hours ago)

So is Persona just a spin-off, or really a mailine franchise within a franchise?

b00moscone
b00moscone (17 hours ago)

I think it started out as a sort of spin-off, but became big enough to become its own thing.

mjk45
mjk45 (4 hours ago)

Persona is based around high school students and modern times and was a smt spin off but is now the bigger seller with it's rise starting with P3 and P4.

PhatChips
PhatChips (14 hours ago)

Atlus is stronger than ever. This should sell well. Though i wish it would release on all platforms.

