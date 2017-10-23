Shin Megami Tensei V Coming to Switch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 18 hours ago / 730 Views
Atlus has announced Shin Megami Tensei V for the Nintendo Switch.
View the teaser trailer below:
A release date was not announced.
I think this has a good chance to be the best selling mainline Shin Megami Tensei game, especially since it's the first HD title.
Yass!
So this isn't Persona? I'm confused, someone inform me the difference between Shin Megami Tensei Persona and Shin Megami Tensei.
Both share a similar battle system and concept of enemies, but i believe Shin Megami Tensei typically takes place in a more apocalyptic world, while Persona is based more on a real-world setting. Correct me if i'm wrong though.
So is Persona just a spin-off, or really a mailine franchise within a franchise?
I think it started out as a sort of spin-off, but became big enough to become its own thing.
Persona is based around high school students and modern times and was a smt spin off but is now the bigger seller with it's rise starting with P3 and P4.
Atlus is stronger than ever. This should sell well. Though i wish it would release on all platforms.
