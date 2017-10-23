Shin Megami Tensei V Coming to Switch - News

/ 730 Views

by, posted 18 hours ago

Atlus has announced Shin Megami Tensei V for the Nintendo Switch.

View the teaser trailer below:

A release date was not announced.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles