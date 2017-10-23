SNES Classic-Themed New 3DS XL Coming to North America - News

Nintendo will release a SNES Classic-themed New Nintendo 3DS XL in North America on November 27 for $199.99. It will include a full game download of Super Mario Kart for the SNES Virtual Console.

Pre-orders are availabe now on Amazon.

