Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Hero Colosseum Mode, Android 13 and Tapion Update Out This Fall - News

/ 331 Views

by, posted 18 hours ago

Bandai Namco announced Tapion and Android 13 will be added to Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 as playable characters via paid DLC this fall. New costumes and a free new Hero Colosseum mode will launch at the same time.

Here’s the overview:

Tapion and Android 13 will join the battle in the new upcoming paid content available in autumn 2017. On one hand, Tapion will quickly attack your opponent with his sword and support your allies by creating a barrier with the Flute of the Brave. On the other hand, Android 13 has a powerful weapon as he is able to read your enemies’ data to track and attack them from a long range. Fans will also be delighted to know that new costumes will be added in this new paid content. They will be able to dress their fighter with Toppo and Ribrianne costumes from the “Universe Survival Saga”. An all new mode will appear in Conton City with the next free update coming this autumn as well. Hero Colosseum will offer a new story and let players play a strategic board game with mysterious handheld figurines. Stay tuned for more details!

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles