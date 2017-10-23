One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition Coming to Switch - News

Bandai Namco has announced One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch in Japan on December 21. No word yet on a release in the west.

The game includes all the DLC. It supports 1080p on the TV and 720p in tablet mode.

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition is a port of the 2015 title One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita.

