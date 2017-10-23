Touhou Sky Arena Coming to Switch - News

Area Zero announced it will release the spell battle action game - Touhou Sky Arena: Gensoukyou Kuusen Hime Matsuri Climax - on the Nintendo Switch.

A release date was not revealed.

Touhou Sky Arena: Gensoukyou Kuusen Hime Matsuri Climax first released for the PlayStation 4 in Japan in May 2016 and later for the PlayStation Vita in September 2106.

