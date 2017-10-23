Regista to Develop Games for the Switch - News

Regista, the developer behind the Root Double series and Exile Election, announced it will develop titles for Switch.

"The limited company Regista will develop for Nintendo Switch," said the developer. "We are starting work on the development of existing titles, as well as original titles. Please look forward to the announcement of more information."





Regista's upcoming titles include Un:Birthday Song ~Ai o Utau Shinigami~ Another Record and Starry Sky ~Winter Stories~ for the PlayStation Vita.

