Limited Run Games to Release Games on the Switch in 2018 - News

by William D'Angelo, posted 21 hours ago / 982 Views

Limited Run Games announced it has been approved to publish games on the Nintendo. The first game will release in 2018. 

Limited Run Games is known for publishing independent games on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.

4 Comments

DivinePaladin
DivinePaladin (20 hours ago)

My concern is that, allegedly, Nintendo requires pricing to be identical for physical and digital games. Unless LRG got some sort of exception, this means the games they publish will likely have to be the most expensive digital games on the eShop. They already mark up games to $25 for the PS4/Vita runs they do, so I can only imagine the Switch ones will start going for $30-35+. I'm still interested but I can't see myself buying in on too many $15 games that are shot up that much in price personally.

OTBWY
OTBWY (20 hours ago)

I am all for it.

CaptainExplosion
CaptainExplosion (21 hours ago)

I don't know any games these guys have done.

Darwinianevolution
Darwinianevolution (21 hours ago)

They don't make games. They make physical releases of other companies's games.

Darwinianevolution
Darwinianevolution (21 hours ago)

Excellent news. Do we know the first games they'll release?

