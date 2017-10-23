Limited Run Games to Release Games on the Switch in 2018 - News

Limited Run Games announced it has been approved to publish games on the Nintendo. The first game will release in 2018.

Excited to announce that we've been approved to publish retail games on the Nintendo Switch.



Our first release will hit in 2018! pic.twitter.com/40ARFrqLJv — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) October 20, 2017

Limited Run Games is known for publishing independent games on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.

