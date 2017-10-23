Limited Run Games to Release Games on the Switch in 2018 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 21 hours ago / 982 Views
Limited Run Games announced it has been approved to publish games on the Nintendo. The first game will release in 2018.
Excited to announce that we've been approved to publish retail games on the Nintendo Switch.— Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) October 20, 2017
Our first release will hit in 2018! pic.twitter.com/40ARFrqLJv
Limited Run Games is known for publishing independent games on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.
My concern is that, allegedly, Nintendo requires pricing to be identical for physical and digital games. Unless LRG got some sort of exception, this means the games they publish will likely have to be the most expensive digital games on the eShop. They already mark up games to $25 for the PS4/Vita runs they do, so I can only imagine the Switch ones will start going for $30-35+. I'm still interested but I can't see myself buying in on too many $15 games that are shot up that much in price personally.
I am all for it.
I don't know any games these guys have done.
They don't make games. They make physical releases of other companies's games.
- 0
Excellent news. Do we know the first games they'll release?
