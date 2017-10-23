Final Fantasy XV Multiplayer DLC Comrades Delayed - News

posted 21 hours ago

Square Enix has delayed the Final Fantasy XV multiplayer DLC Comrades from October 31 to early November.

Due to final adjustments & to create the best possible experience, the online expansion #FFXVComrades will now be released in early November pic.twitter.com/0DV08nRpv8 — Final Fantasy XV (@FFXVEN) October 20, 2017

Final Fantasy XV is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and will launch for Windows PC in early 2018.



