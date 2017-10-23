Final Fantasy XV Multiplayer DLC Comrades Delayed

by William D'Angelo, posted 21 hours ago / 436 Views

Square Enix has delayed the Final Fantasy XV multiplayer DLC Comrades from October 31 to early November. 

Final Fantasy XV is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and will launch for Windows PC in early 2018.

2 Comments

StriderKiwi
StriderKiwi (20 hours ago)

Release it when it's good and ready. We've waited almost a year as is.

caffeinade
caffeinade (21 hours ago)

Nooo!

