3DS vs PSP – VGChartz Gap Charts – August 2017 Update

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
3DS Vs. PSP Global:
Gap change in latest month: 210,016 – PSP
Gap change over last 12 months: 2,839,853 – PSP
Total Lead: 3,491,635 – PSP
3DS Total Sales: 66,017,255
PSP Total Sales: 69,508,890
In the latest month the gap grew by 210,016 units in favor of the PSP and by 2.84 million units in favor of the PSP in the last 12 months. The PSP currently leads by 3.49 million units.
An important note is that the two handhelds launched at different times of the year. The PSP first launched in December 2004, while the 3DS launched in February 2011. The 3DS has sold 66.02 million units, while the PSP sold 69.51 million units.
I don't get why the PSP sold well. Like, i'm not even trying to knock the console, I legitimately don't understand how it sold .... I mean I can't imagine that the emulator community made up so many of the purchases. Then again I had one as a kid so maybe it was just a good christmas present. Lego Indiana Jones and Gran Turismo PSP were aight
From a historical standpoint, of course.
As opposed to Vita, PSP had nearly all of the most popular games (GTA, Monster Hunter, GT, Final Fantasy, God of War, MGS, Kingdom Hearts, platformers, etc.) and most importantly they were all exclusive. PSP was a great little machine with a great library. That's why it sold so well.
It also sold well because mobile gaming wasn't as big at the time. Even the king of dedicated handheld gaming, Nintendo, has seen its handheld market shrink from the 155 mill sold DS to the 66+ mill sold 3DS. And that's in spite of the 3DS having ALL the most popular handheld games (Pokémon, Monster Hunter, Mario Kart, Dragon Quest, Animal Crossing, Yokai Watch, Zelda, Kingdom Hearts, Super Mario and a slew of other platformers, etc.).
