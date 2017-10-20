Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Coming to Steam on October 27 - News

by, posted 7 hours ago

Bandai Namco announced it is bringing Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition to Windows PC via Steam on October 27.

View the PC trailer below:

The PC version includes the base game and the Abyss of the Shrine Maiden DLC.

