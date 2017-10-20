Syberia 2 Launches for Switch November 30 - News

/ 352 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Microids announced Syberia 2 will launch for the Nintendo Switch November 30. The first game launches today.





Here is an overview of the game:

After completing her assignment – getting Hans Voralberg to sign the papers to conclude the sale of the factory – Kate decides to abandon her perfect life in New York to help the old man realize his childhood dream. Kate, the eccentric Hans, and the automaton Oscar, make for a most unusual team, by together they set off on a brand-new journey. They are in search of the last, legendary mammoths of Syberia, in the heard of a forgotten world.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles