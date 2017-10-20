Demon Gaze II Gets Unearth Asteria Trailer - News

NIS America has released a new trailer for the upcoming dungeon RPG Demon Gaze II titled Unearth Asteria.

View it below:





Demon Gaze II will launch for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita on November 14 in North America and November 17 in Europe.

