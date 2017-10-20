Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Last Core Pokemon on 3DS - News

Pokémon Ultra Sun and Pokémon Ultra Moon will be the last core Pokemon titles that will release on the Nintendo 3DS, according to developer Game Freak director Shigeru Ohmor in an interview with IGN.

The developer with Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon have pushed the 3DS hardware to its limit.

"When we were making Pokemon X and Y, we really were trying to push the 3DS system to its absolute limits - which is what we thought we’d done," said Ohmor. "But when Sun and Moon came around, we completely redesigned the system, and actually ended up pushing the 3DS even further to what we thought was the most we could draw out of it.

"With Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, we’ve tried to eke that out more and really, really push the system to its absolute limits, and we’re now feeling that perhaps this is the maximum of what we can get out. So we’re really treating Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon as the culmination of our work with the 3DS system."





Kazumasa Iwao, director of the latest 3DS games, added that the development team was 80 people, which is around half the size of the previous titles.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Pokemon Ultra Moon will launch worldwide for the Nintendo 3DS on November 17.

