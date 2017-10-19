Everybody's Golf Sells an Estimated 161,000 Units First Week at Retail - Sales

posted 7 hours ago

The golf game from Sony Interactive Entertainment - Everybody's Golf - sold 161,420 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending September 2.

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in Japan with 98,371 units sold (61%), compared to 35,902 units sold in Europe (22%) and 15,809 units sold in the US (10%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 7,407 units in the UK, 6,666 units in Germany, and 4,268 units in France.

Everybody's Golf released for the PlayStation 4 in North America on August 29, in Europe on August 30 and in Japan on August 31.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

