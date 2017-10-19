Splatoon 2 Tops 2 Million Units Sold Worldwide at Retail - Sales

/ 884 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

The team-based third-person shooter game from Nintendo - Splatoon 2 - has reached a new sales milestone, according to our estimates. The game has surpassed two million units sold worldwide at retail. The figure can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending September 2.

Splatoon 2 sold 94,162 units for the week ending to bring lifetime sales to 2,059,215 units. It took the game seven weeks to reach the milestone.





Breaking down the sales by region, the game had sold best in Japan with 1,140,499 units sold (55%), compared to 475,274 units sold in the US (23%) and 320,421 units in Europe (16%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game had sold an estimated 60,539 units in the UK, 67,962 units in Germany, and 92,478 units in France.

Splatoon 2 released for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on July 21.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles