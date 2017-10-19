PS4 vs Wii – VGChartz Gap Charts – August 2017 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo, posted 8 hours ago / 915 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
PlayStation 4 Vs. Wii Global:
Gap change in latest month: 137,392 – PS4
Gap change over last 12 months: 1,043,811 - Wii
Total Lead: 9,546,715 – Wii
PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 62,930,402
Wii Total Sales: 72,477,117
August 2017 is the 46th month that the PlayStation 4 has been available for. During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the PS4 when compared with the Wii’s 46th month on sale. The gap decreased by 137,392 units in the last month. Over the last 12 months it has increased by 1.304 million units. The Wii currently leads by 9.55 million units.
Both consoles launched in November. The Wii launched in November 2006, while the PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013. The PlayStation 4 has sold 62.93 million units, while the Wii sold 72.48 million units during the same timeframe.
Next year ps4 is going to catch up
It's going to start closing the gap, but it won't catch up in one year.
I guess this is the turning point where Wii started to seriously slow down, meaning PS4 is going be closing the gap from here on out.
Well, the Wii still sold 17 million Units in it's 4th year, so the change this year should be minimal. Only starting next year will the PS4 really catch up, as the Wii will start to drop fast by then
Will there also be a Switch vs Wii comparison Chart?
Is already happening
Thx Ryng, didn't see that one
Now that Switch is on the scene I suspect PS4 will start to level off
