Nintendo: Switch Sales Top 2 Million Units in the US - News

posted 8 hours ago

Nintendo announced the Switch has now sold more than two million units in the US and was the best-selling console in September, according to NPD.

This is the third straight month that the Switch was the number one selling console and the fifth in seven months since it launched in March.

The combined sales of the Switch, 3DS and SNES Mini accounted for two-thirds of the total video game hardware for the month.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

