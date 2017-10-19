3D Dungeon RPG Hyakki Castle Launches November 15

/ 291 Views

Asakusa Studios announced the upcoming 3D dungeon RPG Hyakki Castle will launch for Windows PC via Steam on November 15.

View the latest trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Set in the 18th century during the Edo Period of Japan, the game is based on the eerie, hair-raising “Fantastical World,” bringing a slew of creepy monsters, such as the “Yokai” of ancient Japanese literature, back to life, ready and waiting for any players brave enough to enter the secretive castle. Hyakki Castle brings classic Japanese folklore and ghost stories to life with an unforgettable Ukiyoe art style as players explore the frightening halls of the castle, battling forbidding demons and terrifying ghosts along the way. Choose between a Samurai or Ninja and venture forth into the enormous castle, filled with clever and cunning traps, to do battle, solve puzzles, defeat bosses, and ultimately defeat the gloomy Lord of the castle.

Featuring a brand new approach to the traditional real-time dungeon RPG battle system, Hyakki Castle encourages players to split their party with its exclusive 2-party system, a feature not yet seen in real-time dungeon RPGs. Work together to use unique skills and equip up to four actions at the same time to aid in eradicating monsters with distinctive attacks, defenses, projectiles and magic spells while executing pincer attacks, flanking enemies, and more as you uncover the mysteries hidden within the castle’s remote and isolated depths.