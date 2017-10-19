Horizon: Zero Dawn - The Frozen Wilds Expansion Screenshots Released - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Guerrilla Games have released a new screenshots from the upcoming Horizon: Zero Dawn expansion, The Frozen Wilds.

The Frozen Wilds will launch on November 7 for $19.99. Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition includes the full game and The Frozen Wilds expansion. It will launch on December 5 in North America and December 6 in Europe.

View the screenshots below:

