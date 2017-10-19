Hakuoki: Edo Blossoms Headed West in Spring 2018 - News

Idea Factory International announced Hakuoki: Edo Blossoms is coming to PlayStation Vita in North America and Europe in spring 2018. It is compatible with PlayStation TV.



Here is an overview of the game:

This remastered telling of the beloved visual novel Hakuoki series is a continuation of the Hakuoki: Kyoto Winds story and focuses on the story set in Edo, the second part in this two-part series. The young Chizuru, determined to find her father, will romance the famous warriors of Shinsengumi through a series of engaging stories and dramatic events. Now, experience new characters, love interests, and episodes in the world of Hakuoki: Edo Blossoms!

Story

Chizuru Yukimura travels from Edo to Kyoto in hopes of searching for her father who had mysteriously vanished. Along the way, she encountered the Shinsengumi, and spent the next four years working with them to locate her father. In 1868, the final year of the Bakumatsu Period, the Shinsengumi, with Chizuru at their side, took part in the Battle of Toba-Fushimi to decide the future of the Tokugawa Shogunate against the rising tide of Imperial Nationalism. Unfortunately, defeat for the Shinsengumi came swiftly at the hands of the Imperial Army, and they retreated back to Edo in shame.

It was a bittersweet homecoming for both Chizuru and the warriors of the Shinsengumi, as the city of Edo resembled very little of its former self, engulfed by the harrowing winds of change that were sweeping through the country. As the Shinsengumi’s survival came under threat, they were faced with a choice: discard their principles, or give up their lives. Some of them had no such choice, and they cloaked themselves in darkness to protect the Shinsengumi’s greatest secret: the Furies.

This is a story about a girl who allies with the warriors of the Shinsengumi, who are struggling to uphold their faith in an era of rapid social change in Japan, and the fate of those who sought to resist that change…

Key Features:

12 Charming Bachelors – Start by choosing from one of 12 handsome bachelors and fall in love with Japanese history’s most famous warriors.

– Start by choosing from one of 12 handsome bachelors and fall in love with Japanese history’s most famous warriors. Multiple Endings, One True Love – Explore the gorgeous world of Hakuoki through narrative choices that unlock branching storylines and up to 30 different endings.

– Explore the gorgeous world of Hakuoki through narrative choices that unlock branching storylines and up to 30 different endings. Beautiful History Comes Alive – The dramatic romance, friendship, and betrayal unfolds on your screen through fluid animation, vibrant art, and detailed CGs.

