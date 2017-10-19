Hob (PS4) - ReviewChinh Tran, posted 1 hour ago / 242 Views
It would have been easy, perhaps even tempting, for Runic Games to release a third entry in its lauded Torchlight series after finding so much success with those games. Instead, the company decided to branch out and try something completely different. The result is Hob, a gorgeous action-adventure game that harnesses classic Zelda while molding its own identity.
Runic Games is to be lauded for taking a bold chance when the company could have simply revisited familiar grounds with another Torchlight. Instead, with Hob it's crafted a game with a unique narrative, a beautiful artstyle, and an often awe-inspiring land transformation mechanic. Even with its shortcomings, Hob is an easy recommendation for those who yearn for classic Zelda and those willing to see how far wordless narratives can take them.
This review is based on a digital copy of Hob for the PS4, provided by the publisher.
Thank you for reviewing this game! I was worried it would fall under the radar. Honestly, if it wasn't for ACG's video on it I wouldn't have ever even heard of the damn thing! It's a great game and I agree with pretty much all of your points. The technical issues in this game can be very annoying at times. Twice I got stuck right under a tree in a bunch of bushes, leaving my character stuck in the same place. After fondling the controller for a while I could get out, so it wasn't too much of an issue, but on PC this game can also go from 120 fps to 80fps for no reason at times. I don't really agree with you on the music. I think this game uses ambiance a lot better than say, Breath of the Wild. And even though I don't remember the songs, I do remember the music being particularly good for what the game was trying to accomplish. I think another problem I have with this game was that near the end of the game the world starts to become segmented. In the beginning of the game you're working through this natural progression, almost like a Metroid title, where you're unlocking elevators and different landmasses that activate switches and return you to the overworld to make more progress. But the last area of the game has clumsy design, in which you just follow these checkpoints from one end of the world to another collecting these meaningless filler items. Instead of naturally progressing, now you just follow quest markers to areas and do a few more tasks to get a Titan Core. Even worse is that when the game starts becoming dependent on Quest markers, it pulls them away from you after you get the first two cores. So ... you have to figure out what to do by yourself with no sense of direction because all of the world is already unlocked.
Ok ... wtf. JUST TO BE CLEAR, I DID USE THE ENTER KEY WHEN WRITING THIS! It's just not registering XD
