Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Sells an Estimated 215,000 Units First Week at Retail

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Sells an Estimated 215,000 Units First Week at Retail - Sales

by William D'Angelo, posted 2 hours ago / 685 Views

The  turn-based tactical RPG from Ubisoft - Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - sold 215,349 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending September 2.

 

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in Europe with 144,887 units sold (67%), compared to 50,697 units sold in the US (24%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 22,114 units in the UK, 32,984 units in Germany, and 44,824 units in France.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle released for the Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe on August 29.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

6 Comments

Peach_buggy
Peach_buggy (2 hours ago)

I wouldn't even bother posting an article about this. Those NA numbers are WAY off!

  • +7
gtotheunit91
gtotheunit91 (50 minutes ago)

What are the real NA numbers at?

  • +1
Jranation
Jranation (49 minutes ago)

You should check the US and EU thread..... lots of people are doubting your numbers. But we will find out soon enough

  • +6
AngryLittleAlchemist
AngryLittleAlchemist (2 hours ago)

This .... this can't be right!

  • +5
curl-6
curl-6 (36 minutes ago)

No way this sold x3 more in Europe than in the US.

  • +3
poroporo
poroporo (2 hours ago)

That's not good? Umm.. I've played about 2 hours so far, and I love the game. Too bad.

  • +3

Comments below voting threshold

PEEPer0nni
PEEPer0nni (2 hours ago)

Nintendo 3rd party curse. lol

  • -14
AngryLittleAlchemist
AngryLittleAlchemist (2 hours ago)

Shut up

  • +12