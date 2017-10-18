Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Sells an Estimated 215,000 Units First Week at Retail - Sales

The turn-based tactical RPG from Ubisoft - Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - sold 215,349 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending September 2.

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in Europe with 144,887 units sold (67%), compared to 50,697 units sold in the US (24%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 22,114 units in the UK, 32,984 units in Germany, and 44,824 units in France.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle released for the Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe on August 29.

