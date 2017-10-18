Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Sells an Estimated 215,000 Units First Week at Retail - SalesWilliam D'Angelo, posted 2 hours ago / 685 Views
The turn-based tactical RPG from Ubisoft - Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - sold 215,349 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending September 2.
Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in Europe with 144,887 units sold (67%), compared to 50,697 units sold in the US (24%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 22,114 units in the UK, 32,984 units in Germany, and 44,824 units in France.
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle released for the Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe on August 29.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
I wouldn't even bother posting an article about this. Those NA numbers are WAY off!
What are the real NA numbers at?
- +1
You should check the US and EU thread..... lots of people are doubting your numbers. But we will find out soon enough
This .... this can't be right!
No way this sold x3 more in Europe than in the US.
That's not good? Umm.. I've played about 2 hours so far, and I love the game. Too bad.
Comments below voting threshold
Nintendo 3rd party curse. lol
- -14
Shut up
- +12
6 Comments