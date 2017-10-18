Halo: The Master Chief Collection to Receive Xbox One X Enhancements and Fixes - News

Microsoft and 343 Industries announced Halo: The Master Chief Collection will receive Xbox One X enhancements, as well as several fixes.

"Fans of classic Halo games also have a lot to look forward to with today’s announcement that Halo: The Master Chief Collection will receive enhancements for Xbox One X, as well as fixes, improvements and upgrades to the core game to help bring it forward and modernize many of the game’s systems to take advantage of Xbox platform advancements since its original launch.," reads a blog post from the developer.

"While we’re incredibly excited by this opportunity to go back under the hood with MCC, it’s not going to be easy nor is it going to happen overnight. To help facilitate this process we’re planning to roll out a public “flighting” program for MCC to allow for iterative patches and updates while testing in the wild at large scale. Right now, we’re targeting kicking this off next spring and when the time comes we’ll need the support of our community to help test and provide feedback at large scale as we work to update and improve MCC. We’ll share additional details and timing as plans are locked."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

