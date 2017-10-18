Resident Evil 7 Hits Capcom Target of 4 Million Units Shipped - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 5 hours ago / 602 Views
Capcom has announced Resident Evil 7: Biohazard has surpassed its target of over four million units shipped.
Capcom ended up shipping three million units in its first three days and another 500,000 units two weeks later.
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is available now for the PlayStation 4 Xbox One and Windows PC. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition, which includes the main game all of the DLC, will launch in North America and Europe on December 12, and in Japan on December 14.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Actually not bad
The best-selling game in the series, Res 5, sold 7.2m as of June according to Capcom. So Res 7 is about 3.3m behind right now probably. Considering it hasn't dropped to $20 yet afaik ($30 currently), and considering there is a Gold Edition incoming later this year which bundles the DLC, I think it's safe to say it has at least another 1m ahead of it, maybe 1.5-2m more. Not bad at all considering it was a pretty radical change for the series, going from 3rd to first person and debuting brand new characters, and considering Res 6 probably damaged the brand some.
According to Capcom's financial sales, Resident Evil 5 sold 9.5m (for some reason they list the vanilla version and the Gold version separatedly). If we add Steamspy data, since the PC version isn't listed, Resident Evil 5 has sold 10.5m units. And this is still without taking into account whatever sales the PS4/Xbox One port might have given it (it's probably over 11m).
I don't doubt Resident Evil 7 is pulling some decent numbers, but it ain't touching Resident Evil 5 anytime soon, (which is Capcom's best-selling game to date behind Street Fighter 2 I think).
- 0
I meant to add, it's not like any Capcom game has to reach RE5's level of sales these days, though RE7 did start with some unrealistic expectations and they had to tone them down afterwards.
- 0
The best game since RE2, but not a great seller. I can not understand this. If you have PSVR and have no RE7, you are losing an amazing experience. Like, life changing.
Ah... with the gold edition i guess. Still not interested and i hope the remake (assuming it sticks to the classic style) will do better. I'm not a fan of FPS RE.
I'm sure it was profitable, but it didn't do great.
Yeah that is not getting to 10 million
Poor legs
7 Comments