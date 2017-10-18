Middle-earth: Shadow of War Debuted at the Top of the Japanese Charts - News

posted 6 hours ago

Middle-earth: Shadow of War debuted at the top of the Japanese charts with sales of 20,144 units, according to Media Create for the week ending October 15.

The Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 40,803 units. The PS4 sold 22,706 units, the 3DS sold 20,745 units, and the PlayStation Vita sold 3,545 units. The Xbox One sold 186 units, the PS3 sold 72 units and the Wii U sold 45 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[PS4] Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Warner Bros., 10/12/17) – 20,144 (New) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 19,622 (1,232,523) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 13,321 (747,454) [3DS] Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions (Nintendo, 10/05/17) – 12,215 (38,003) [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Nintendo, 09/22/17) – 8,367 (97,135) [PS4] Lost Sphear (Square Enix, 10/12/17) – 7,363 (New) [PS4] FIFA 18 (Limited Editions and Bundles Included) (Electronic Arts, 09/29/17) – 6,703 (75,791) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 6,088 (610,953) [NSW] Lost Sphear (Square Enix, 10/12/17) – 5,770 (New) [PS4] No Heroes Allowed! VR (SIE, 10/14/17) – 5,457 (New) [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III (Limited Edition Included) (Falcom, 09/28/17) – 5,457 (105,298) [PS4] Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (Konami, 09/14/17) – 4,307 (102,018) [PS4] Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 (Ubisoft, 10/05/17) – 4,093 (14,919) [NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors (Nintendo, 09/28/17) – 4,016 (53,531) [NSW] Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch Ver. (Capcom, 08/25/17) – 3,966 (155,634) [3DS] The Snack World: Trejarers (Level-5, 08/10/17) – 3,939 (180,898) [NSW] Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch (Bandai Namco, 09/07/17) – 3,815 (44,239) [3DS] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix, 07/29/17) – 3,659 (1,741,582) [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 3,497 (253,665) [PSV] Yoshiwara Higanbana: Kuon no Chigiri (Prototype, 10/12/17) – 3,396 (New)

