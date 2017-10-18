Star Ocean: The Last Hope 4K & Full HD Remaster Release Date Revealed - News

Square Enix announced Star Ocean: The Last Hope 4K & Full HD Remaster will launch for the PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store and Windows PC via Steam in North America and Europe the same day as the Japanese release on November 28 for $20.99.

PlayStation Plus members and Steam users who purchase the game before December 12 will receive a 10 percent discount.





Steam users will get an exclusive downloadable mini-soundtrack featuring the game's music. PlayStation 4 users will get an exclusive PlayStation 4 theme and 12 PlayStation Network avatars.



Here is an overview of the game:



Developed in partnership with tri-Ace, Star Ocean: The Last Hope takes place at the beginning of the STAR OCEAN series timeline and is a full HD remaster with added 4K support and PC keyboard, mouse and controller support. The game takes players on an epic journey across the universe in an immersive, intergalactic story of survival where humanity must turn to the stars in search of a new home. Featuring strategic real-time combat, the remastered title also keeps the original deep Item Creation System and Private Action system that explores character relationships and subplots for a richer and more rewarding story, and exhilarating Blindside battle system, which fuses evasion and offense.



