Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 DLC to Add Android 13 and Tapion

The latest issue of V-Jump revealed that Android 13 and Tapion will join Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 as playable characters via paid DLC. Universe 2 and Universe 11 battle costumes will also be released as paid DLC.

Bandai Namco is also planning to release a free Hero Colosseum game facility. It will enable figure-based battles.





Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC.

