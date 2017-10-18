Arms 3.2 Update Out Now, Adds Badges and Recent Replays - News

Nintendo has released the 3.2 update for Arms. It adds badges, Recent Replays and more.

Here is the complete list of changes:

Added new “Badge” feature. Receive neat badges as a reward for fulfilling certain conditions. Wear your favorite badge and show it off to your opponent.

Added new “Recent Replays” feature. Select from a list and view replays of past matches. Replay data is automatically deleted when necessary, starting with the oldest data. Also, future ARMS updates will cause all replay data from past versions to be deleted.

During replay playback, ZR will no longer switch between targets. The X button instead is used for all camera angle switching.

During replay playback, + – buttons no longer toggle HP gauge display, and instead now bring up the menu.

Fixed issue where, at certain timings, follow up attacks after wind attacks would not land.

Fixed issue where, after suffering an ice attack, players on a snake board could repeatedly jump and the snake board would continuously accelerate.

Fixed issue where, when battle rules are set to 1-punch KO, under certain conditions fighters would become unable to move.

We’ve identified an interloper who has been disrupting the Grand Prix, going after our fiercest competitors. If encountered, we advise you to dispatch them with prejudice.

Adjusted the abilities of certain fighters and ARMS as follows.

Fighters / Arms Adjustments Lola Pop It’s already been one month since she joined ARMS. Her beginner’s nerves have faded away, giving her increased movement speed during air dashes.

Increased movement speed during high jump.

Increased movement speed when bounding.

Adjusted speed when descending. Byte & Barq Decreased time interval between Byte and Barq’s respective attacks. Max Brass Decreased expansion rate of attacks when buffed up.

Increased distance from which he can approach targets. Megawatt Increased expansion rate when extending.

Increased extension speed.

Increased expansion rate of charge attacks. Slamamander Increased extension speed. Biffler Increased retraction speed.

Increased floatiness of jump attacks. Boomerang

Coolerang Increased expansion rate of charge attacks. Revolver Increased retraction speed. Retorcher Increased retraction speed.

Adjusted path followed when extending. Nade Fixed online play issue where explosive damage would trigger twice. Whammer

Kablammer Increased speed of charge attacks. Blorb Increased expansion rate when extending.

Increased time needed to finish expanding. Chilla Decreased homing ability. Tribolt Decreased speed of charge attacks.

Increased time needed to finish expanding.

Fixed multiple online play issues. Triblast

Guardian

Clapback Fixed multiple online play issues.

Arms is out now on the Nintendo Switch.

