Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Release Date Revealed - News

by, posted 7 hours ago

Capcom announced the Nintendo 3DS version of Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney will launch via the Nintendo eShop on November 21 in North America and November 23 in Europe for $19.99.

View the story trailer below:





Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney will launch in Japan on November 22.



