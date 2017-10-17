Switch vs 3DS – VGChartz Gap Charts – August 2017 Update - Sales

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.

Switch Vs. 3DS Global:

Gap change in latest month: 205,423 – 3DS

Total Lead: 1,811,571 – Switch

Switch Total Sales: 6,078,757

3DS Total Sales: 4,267,186

August 2017 is the 6th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the 3DS by 205,423 units when compared to the Switch during the same timeframe. The Switch is currently ahead of the 3DS by 1.81 million units.

The 3DS launched in February 2011 (however, 3DS sales have been aligned to March 2011, since it only launched at the end of February in Japan), while the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. The Switch has sold 6.08 million units, while the 3DS sold 4.27 million units during the same timeframe.

