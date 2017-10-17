Switch vs Wii U – VGChartz Gap Charts – August 2017 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo, posted 7 hours ago / 955 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
Switch Vs. Wii U Global:
Gap change in latest month: 573,593 – Switch
Total Lead: 3,200,165 – Switch
Switch Total Sales: 6,078,757
Wii U Total Sales: 2,878,592
August 2017 is the 6th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the Switch by 573,593 units when compared to the Wii U during the same timeframe. The Switch is currently ahead of the Wii U by 3.20 million units.
The Wii U launched in November 2012, while the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. The Switch has sold 6.08 million units, while the Wii U sold 2.88 million units during the same timeframe.
"The Switch will sell better than the WiiU, but only after 2-3 years".
"I don't think the Switch will be able to outsell the Wii U. It will be dead on arrival."
That comparison gets more and more embarrassing each passing month.
The real question is now: Can the Switch beat the Wii U total number during it's first year or not? The way it looks it very much could - if there's enough supply!
That's the big one. I am of the opinion that it will sell 11 to 12 million first year, so just under.
And this, my friends is what a "front loaded" console looks like. You see those Wii U numbers? You see how they just explode in the first two months and then... Nothing? That's what frontloaded looks like.
Double the sales, very nice. And I guess it will have better legs as well. Probably a profit maker for Nintendo.
At this point we need a LTD comparison chart- hell the switch is handily beating the snot of of Xbone both in weekly sales and launch alighned.
