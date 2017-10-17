Destiny 2 PC Launch Trailer Released - News

by, posted 7 hours ago

Activision has released the launch trailer for the Windows PC version of Destiny 2. Read the PC specs here.

View it below:

Destiny 2 is currently available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It will launch for Windows PC worldwide on October 24.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

