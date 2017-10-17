Mario Party: The Top 100 Gets Game Modes & amiibo Trailer - News

Nintendo has released a new trailer for Mario Party: The Top 100 that introduces the modes and Amiibo functionality.



The game modes include:

Decathlon – Play a set of 5 or 10 minigames and aim for a new record.

– Play a set of 5 or 10 minigames and aim for a new record. Minigame Match – Pick a mingame pack (such as the Nintendo 64 Pack, GameCube Pack, etc.) and compete to win the most stars.

– Pick a mingame pack (such as the Nintendo 64 Pack, GameCube Pack, etc.) and compete to win the most stars. Championship Battles – Play 3 or 5 minigame battles to decide the championship.

Mario Party: The Top 100 will launch for the Nintendo 3DS on November 10.



