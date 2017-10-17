Tiny Metal Launches November 21 for Switch, PS4, PC - News

/ 280 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

The Sony Music Entertainment publishing label, Unties, has announced Tiny Metal will launch for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC on November 21.





Here is an overview of the game:



It’s war!, In Tiny Metal the revival of Japanese Arcade Wargaming. Outfight the enemy with your own army of foot soldiers, tanks, helicopters, tactical vehicles, and fighter jets. Capture rival territories and extend your military power over the sprawling map of Zipang. Follow the gripping story of Nathan Gries and answer for yourself what is, and what isn’t, worth fighting for.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles