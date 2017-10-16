Switch vs PS4 – VGChartz Gap Charts – August 2017 Update - Sales

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.

Switch Vs. PS4 Global:

Gap change in latest month: 74,884 - Switch

Total Lead: 1,777,890 – PS4

Switch Total Sales: 6,078,757

PS4 Total Sales: 7,856,647

August 2017 is the 6th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the Switch during the same time frame by 74,884 units. The Switch is currently behind the PlayStation 4 by 1.78 million units.

The PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013, while the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. The Switch has sold 6.08 million units, while the PlayStation 4 sold 7.86 million units during the same timeframe.

