Spencer: 'We Continue to Invest in Back-Compat Because It Matters' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 12 hours ago / 693 Views
Phil Spencer in an interview with GameSpot discussed backwards compatibility on the Xbox One. He said that the company continues to invest in it "because it matters" and not because Sony doesn't have it.
"It's not true that people don't play it. I've seen those online arguments about nobody uses it or everybody uses it. It's not true that everybody plays backwards compatibility games, it's not true that no one does," said Sepncer.
"A lot of the data is third party data so I can't really tell you how many people are playing a certain game; it's not my game. I think the best signal we had so far is when Black Ops II landed and that month it hit NPD's Top 10 that month for game sales. An Xbox 360 game that's years old, that shows that people care."
"We continue to invest in back-compat because it matters. Not because somebody else [Sony] doesn't have it. If somebody else did it tomorrow, we wouldn't stop. We see it as a commitment to our customers that the games you buy from us [will work on new platforms]."
Backwards compatibility will include original Xbox games before the end of the year.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Regardless of the motivation, it's a great feature and all consoles should have it.
I will believe you if you give me fight night round 4 as a BC game.
Surprisingly that is still on sale digitally. But odds are they would do FN Champion.
- 0
Basically every console now has some sort of BC or service that lets you play old games. So yeah, it matters.
Except psnow blows in comparison :(
- 0
Allowing for physical BC is where this is impressive. You can't pop a Wii U game into Switch and you can't pop a PS1/PS2 or PS3 game into the PS4.
- +1
Yet you are not investing in new games at all
Good. Don't listen to the haters. They clearly dont respect there older games than they can miss out. This is the beat thing Xbox devision has ever done. People who own Xboxes love it.
No it doesn't.
Please explain why you want less features?
- +1
6 Comments