Spencer: 'We Continue to Invest in Back-Compat Because It Matters'

Phil Spencer in an interview with GameSpot discussed backwards compatibility on the Xbox One. He said that the company continues to invest in it "because it matters" and not because Sony doesn't have it.

"It's not true that people don't play it. I've seen those online arguments about nobody uses it or everybody uses it. It's not true that everybody plays backwards compatibility games, it's not true that no one does," said Sepncer.





"A lot of the data is third party data so I can't really tell you how many people are playing a certain game; it's not my game. I think the best signal we had so far is when Black Ops II landed and that month it hit NPD's Top 10 that month for game sales. An Xbox 360 game that's years old, that shows that people care."

"We continue to invest in back-compat because it matters. Not because somebody else [Sony] doesn't have it. If somebody else did it tomorrow, we wouldn't stop. We see it as a commitment to our customers that the games you buy from us [will work on new platforms]."

Backwards compatibility will include original Xbox games before the end of the year.

