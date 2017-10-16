Overwatch Tops 35 Million Players - News

Blizzard announced there are now more than 35 million players on Overwatch.

The number of players does not equal the number of sales of the game as there can be more than one unique player per copy owned.

What a bunch of misfits and freaks we got hereâ€”we love it!



Thanks for teaming up with us, heroes. ðŸ™Œ pic.twitter.com/aBENKWS17f — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 16, 2017

Overwatch is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

