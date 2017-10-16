Overwatch Tops 35 Million Players - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 15 hours ago / 694 Views
Blizzard announced there are now more than 35 million players on Overwatch.
The number of players does not equal the number of sales of the game as there can be more than one unique player per copy owned.
What a bunch of misfits and freaks we got hereâ€”we love it!— Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 16, 2017
Overwatch is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.
I have an addiction and its called “Late night overwatch session”
Is this 35 million original players? As in the game has sold 35 million copies, because inhighly doubt its even done 1/3 of that. I’d love to know what the finer details are of these 35 million players.
You don't think this game has even sold 11.5 million copies? .... That's ridiculous
It most likely includes players from the free weekends they've done, plus players in Korean internet cafes that don't actually own the game. That being said, sales are most likely over 15m now, maybe even 20m.
I don’t think it’s sold no way near 15-20 million. It’s tracked at 6.4 million on all platforms combined here, and the digital sales are never as much as physical so they won’t match that.
This is a PC ORIENTED title. The PC platform is made up almost entirely of digital sales. There are PC games that sell 15 million copies entirely digitally(Playerunknown). Not only that, but if we use the 25% digital attach rate on consoles(it's probably more like 35%) that gives us 8.5 - 9.8 million on consoles ALONE. When you add up the PC numbers this is MORE THAN LIKELY at 20M.
An online only game from blizzard with majority sales being digital? Who would have thought?
