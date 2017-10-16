FIFA 18 Spends 3rd Week Atop UK Charts, Shadow of War Debuts in 2nd - News

/ 498 Views

by, posted 15 hours ago

FIFA 18 remained at the top of the UK charts in its third week, according to Chart-Track for the week ending October 14. Sales were down 55 percent week-on-week.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War debuted in second. Sales were down 18 percent compared to the predecessor. The Evil Within 2 debuted in third as sales were down 75 percent compared to the first game.





Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

FIFA 18 Middle-earth: Shadow of War The Evil Within 2 Forza Motorsport 7 Forza Horizon 3 Destiny 2 Grand Theft Auto V Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Lego Worlds The Lego Ninjago Movie Video game

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles