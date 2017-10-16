Cat Quest Launches for PS4 in November - News

PQube announced Cat Quest will launch for the PlayStation 4 on November 14 in North America and November 10 in Europe.

Here is an overview of the game:

Cat Quest is an open world RPG set in the pawsome world of cats!

Leap into a grand adventure in purrsuit of the evil Drakoth and your catnapped sister! Explore Felingard’s huge overworld map, risk life and limb delving into dungeons for epic loot, and lend a paw to a furry cast of characters in a flurry of side quests.

Real-time Combat

Combat in Cat Quest takes place entirely in real time, allowing you to get close to enemies with a slash of your blade, dodge roll to avoid a counter-attack, and then finish them off with powerful magic! Wield the ancient spells of Lightnyan, Flamepurr, and Healpaw to vanquish your foes! (Fur real!)

Equipment Customization

Outfit your catventurer with a whole basket of equipment! Prefurr casting spells? Don an arcane hood, robes, and a staff to bolster your mana reserves! Want to protect yourself from attack? Deck out your catventurer with chainmail armor to increase your health and provide an extra level of protection. Weapons, armor, and spells can be mixed and matched to create the purrfect combinations for your playstyle!

World Exploration

The world of Felingard is littered with interesting places and people! Discover a possessed town whose residents lust for obscene amounts of meat, assist the mages Mewlin and Meowgan in their search to break a magic seal, and locate someone’s missing delivery of “House of Parchments” and “The Pouncing Dead”. Exploration is one of the main scratching posts of Cat Quest, and with locations such as Bermewda’s Triangle, the Furbidden Fields, and Pawt City to explore, it’s time to get pawing!

Soundtrack

Experience an enchanting orchestral score inspired by classic RPGs!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

