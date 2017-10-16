Resident Evil 7 End of Zoe and Not a Hero DLC Trailer Released - News

/ 479 Views

by, posted 16 hours ago

Capcom has released a new trailer for the Resident Evil 7: Biohazard DLC End of Zoe and Not a Hero.

View it below:





Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is available now for the PlayStation 4 Xbox One and Windows PC. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition, which includes the main game all of the DLC, will launch in North America and Europe on December 12, and in Japan on December 14.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles