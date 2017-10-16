Star Wars Battlefront II PS4 Bundles Announced - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced Star Wars Battlefront II PlayStation 4 bundles.

Limited Edition Star Wars Battlefront II PlayStation 4 Pro Bundle ($449.99 / $549.99 CAD) – November 14

North America: Includes a customized Jet Black PlayStation 4 Pro system, matching DualShock 4 wireless controller, and a physical copy of the Star Wars Battlefront II Deluxe Edition.

Europe: The PlayStation 4 Pro system has a mirror finish and is decorated with the iconic Galactic Empire and Resistance emblems, as well as the emblem for the Inferno Squad, which is an elite Imperial task force featured in the single-player campaign.

The DualShock 4 features different logos from Star Wars imprinted on the touchpad.

Tthe Star Wars Battlefront II Deluxe Edition includes access to the game three days earlier than the standard edition, as well as premium digital content, including upgraded versions of all four trooper classes and instant access to elite hero and Starfighter epic Star Cards.

Europe-Only: Limited Edition Star Wars Battlefront II PlayStation 4 Bundle

Includes a Grey customized PlayStation 4, matching Jet Black DualShock 4 controller, and a physical copy of the Star Wars Battlefront II Deluxe Edition.

Star Wars Battlefront II PlayStation 4 Bundle ($299.99 / $379.99 CAD) – November 17

Includes a standard Jet Black PlayStation 4 with a one terabyte hard drive, a standard DualShock 4, and a physical copy of the Star Wars Battlefront II standard edition.

