Doom Launches on Switch November 10 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 17 hours ago / 722 Views
Bethesda Softworks Doom will launch for the Nintendo Switch on November 10.
Here is an overview of the game:
Developed by id software, the studio that pioneered the first-person shooter genre and created multiplayer Deathmatch, Doom returns as a brutally fun and challenging modern-day shooter experience. Relentless demons, impossibly destructive guns, and fast, fluid movement provide the foundation for intense, first-person combat – whether you’re obliterating demon hordes through the depths of Hell in the single-player campaign, or competing against your friends in numerous multiplayer modes.
Story:
You’ve come here for a reason. The Union Aerospace Corporation’s massive research facility on Mars is overwhelmed by fierce and powerful demons, and only one person stands between their world and ours. As the lone Doom Marine, you’ve been activated to do one thing – kill them all.
Key Features:
- A Relentless Campaign – There is no taking cover or stopping to regenerate health as you beat back Hell’s raging demon hordes. Combine your arsenal of futuristic and iconic guns, upgrades, movement and an advanced melee system to knock-down, slash, stomp, crush, and blow apart demons in creative and violent ways.
- Return of id Multiplayer – Dominate your opponents in Doom‘s signature, fast-paced arena-style combat. In both classic and all-new game modes, annihilate your enemies utilizing your personal blend of skill, powerful weapons, vertical movement, and unique power-ups that allow you to play as a demon.
So Nintendo wen't on ahead and released their big holiday release early so that they can give 3rd parties the November spotlight, that's kinda nice.
I was not expecting Doom to release before Skyrim, especially considering the fact that Skyrim was announced first.
Stoked! ,,/( >_< ),,/
First day purchase!
Cool for a portability, but this a port I would pass on personally. Should be easy to recommend for Switch only users though.
Way earlier than I anticipated. I'm not much of a sales guy, but I really want this to do well! Loved this game.
Comments below voting threshold
Anyone who still says the switch is a fail is just a jealous kid who cant afford it
- -5
Way to add to the conversation and stay relevant to the topic at hand.
OT: Gotta say, surprised to see this game on the Switch. Not sure how sales will go, I feel like most people already got their fill of Doom on PS4/Xb1 or PC.
- +4
Dude idc about anything i just say what i feel like is true.And while this is not for eeryone i think it and wolfenstein can do well on the switch
- -3
I agree that it doesn't make much sense anymore to say that the Switch will fail, but what does this have to do with the article?
- +1
