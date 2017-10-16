Shin Megami Tensei: Synchronicity Prologue Released on PC for Free - News

Last week Atlus released a new trailer for Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux that features Jack Frost and Jack O’Lantern in a side-scrolling game. Today, Atlus has released that game for free on Windows PC.

You can download that game here.

Here are stats on the game:

Recommended Specifications

OS Windows 7 or higher CPU Intel Core 2 Duo GPU Direct3D 9 Memory 500MB RAM DirectX Version 5.2 HDD 80MB of free space

Key Configuration

The key configuration can be changed from the menu, but this is the default configuration. You can also use a PlayStation 4 or Xbox controller, as well as a PC game pad.

Z Jump X Attack C Skill V Switch Characters Space Pause Arrow Keys Move Character

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

