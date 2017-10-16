Street Fighter V Zeku DLC Coming October 24 - News

Capcom announced a new playable character, Zeku, will join the Street Fighter V lineup on October 24.

View the trailer below:

Here is an overview of Zeku:

Zeku was Guy’s former teacher, who taught him to master Bushinryu, a style of ninjutsu. Eventually, Guy was able to obtain the title of 39th Master of Bushinryu. Zeku then disappeared and was never seen again…until now! Zeku has reappeared looking to start his own ninja group and find a new fighting style.



Street Fighter V is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

