BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle launches for PS4, Switch, PC in 2018 - News

posted 17 hours ago

Arc System Works announced BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle will launch for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC in 2018.

View the latest trailer below:





Also announced is Rachel Alucard and Hazama from BlazBlue, and Weiss Schnee from RWBY will be playable.



