New PlayStation Releases This Week - Gran Turismo Sport
Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation VR in the US. 17 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
- Abyss: The Wraiths of Eden, PS4 — Digital (Out 10/20)
- Bokosuka Wars II, PS4 — Digital
- Chaos;Childm PS4, PS Vita — Digital
- Dungeons 3,PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Elexm PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Gran Turismo Sport, PS4 — Digital, Retai
- Hex: Card Clash, PS4 — Digital
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4, PS4 — Digital
- Megaton Rainfallm PS VR — Digital
- No Heroes Allowed! VRm PS VR — Digital
- Real Farm, PS4 — Digital (Out 10/20)
- Realms of Arkania: Blade of Destiny,PS4 — Digital (Out 10/16)
- Rogue Trooper Redux, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Spiral Splatter, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (10/20)
- Summon Night 6: Lost Borders, PS4, PS Vita — Digital, Retail
- WWE 2K18, PS4 — Digital
So excited for gt sport
Damn, after playing the demo I miss my daily dose of GT. Haven’t been this excited for a game release in a while.
2 Comments