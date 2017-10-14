New PlayStation Releases This Week - Gran Turismo Sport - News

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation VR in the US. 17 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

Abyss: The Wraiths of Eden, PS4 — Digital (Out 10/20)

Bokosuka Wars II, PS4 — Digital

Chaos;Childm PS4, PS Vita — Digital

Dungeons 3,PS4 — Digital, Retail

Elexm PS4 — Digital, Retail

Gran Turismo Sport, PS4 — Digital, Retai

Hex: Card Clash, PS4 — Digital

The Jackbox Party Pack 4, PS4 — Digital

Megaton Rainfallm PS VR — Digital

No Heroes Allowed! VRm PS VR — Digital

Real Farm, PS4 — Digital (Out 10/20)

Realms of Arkania: Blade of Destiny,PS4 — Digital (Out 10/16)

Rogue Trooper Redux, PS4 — Digital, Retail

South Park: The Fractured But Whole, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Spiral Splatter, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (10/20)

Summon Night 6: Lost Borders, PS4, PS Vita — Digital, Retail

WWE 2K18, PS4 — Digital

